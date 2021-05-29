Celebrated UNM baseball coach’s final game Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham takes the field for the final time on Saturday night. The longtime coach is retiring at the end of the season.

Birmingham says it’s time after 43 years of coaching and 14 years at UNM. He won four Mountain West titles, Mountain West coach of the year, and took the Lobos to the NCAA regional five times.

While this year hasn’t gone the way he or his team would have wanted, Birmingham feels that he leaves his post happy and proud of what he did for the state of New Mexico. “Well, I think I did, I think I gave them all that I have, and I think I made them proud, and I think I did a lot of positives,” said Birmingham.

“You know, it’s going to be emotional because baseball and New Mexico have been a passion for me for 43 years,” said Birmingham. He has coached in New Mexico since the late 1970s, and in that time, he has racked up over 1,200 collegiate victories and won 22 total championships.

UNM is hosting San Diego State Saturday. They also played San Diego on Friday.