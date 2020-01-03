Carlton Bragg will rejoin UNM Men’s Basketball, effective immediately

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Red-shirt senior Carlton Bragg has been cleared by UNM to rejoin the team effective immediately. The star forward for the Lobos served a three-game suspension, and the athletic department is not releasing the reasoning behind the suspension. UNM released this statement Friday:

“After serving a three-game suspension, Carlton Bragg will rejoin all team activities, effective immediately. Bragg was suspended after information was received by the athletic department in late December 2019, that required review by appropriate University personnel. The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits UNM from disclosing or commenting on the details of the information provided or the results of the review.”

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez also issued the following statment:

Student-athlete conduct is something that is taken very seriously at The University of New Mexico. We represent this University, the city of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico. Our expectation is to win with integrity. UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez

This is big for the Lobos, as Bragg has been missed in his three games without the team. Bragg is currently averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. UNM will be back in action on Tuesday at home playing Fresno State at 9 p.m.