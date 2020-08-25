Carlton Bragg starting professional basketball career overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlton Bragg is ready to start his professional basketball career after signing a deal with ERA Nymburk. The team competes in the Czech National League. Bragg played in 15 games for the University of New Mexico Lobos last season before a DWI led to his dismissal from the team. Bragg averaged 12.6 points per game with 10.3 rebounds.

