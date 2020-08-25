Carlton Bragg starting professional basketball career overseas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's an opportunity he hopes to capitalize on for himself and other fighters in the state of New Mexico. Josh Torres knows that if he is able to defeat undefeated Canadian champion Cody Crowley September 6 it will be more than a win.

"It's opening the door for a lot of big things, not just for myself, but hopefully for all New Mexico fighters because this is on a PBC card," said Torres. "We are going to win, be victorious and as long as I do so I'm already guaranteed another fight."