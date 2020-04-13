Carlton Bragg says his new journey has begun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlton Bragg is looking forward to the future with renewed optimism. The former University of New Mexico forward said his new journey is already underway.

A DWI arrest led to Bragg being released from the basketball team in his senior season. His story could have taken a darker turn after his release from the team, but Bragg did not allow that to happen and was able to reach one of his biggest goals.

“Really proud and excited about graduating,” said Bragg. “College has been a very good learning experience for me for good and bad. It helped me mature as a basketball player, as a father, and as a man.”

Now Bragg has his sights set on life after college and is hoping his future includes professional basketball. It has been so far so good. Bragg has hired an agent. Bragg said he is also getting interest from the league that all basketball players dream of playing in.

“We’ve been hearing a lot from NBA teams,” said Bragg. “They love my game, my energy. They know my ceiling is high and that’s just a blessing and exciting to hear, coming from the season that I had.” Bragg played in 15 games for the Lobos this past season averaging nearly 13 points and over 10 rebounds per game.

