Carlton Bragg is loving his new basketball weight

Lobos six-foot ten forward Carlton Bragg says he weighed about 270 pounds when he first came to the University of New Mexico during the 2017-18 season. The former McDonald’s high school all American is now a chiseled 213 pounds now and feels better than he has in years.

“I feel light as ever,” said Bragg. “I’m running down the court real fast. I’m just feeling like good, excited for the senior year. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Lobos’ head coach Paul Weir is impressed by what he has seen from Bragg.

“I mean he looks like a million bucks,” said Weir. “He’s rebounding at an exceptional level. He looks terrific.”

After sitting out due to the transfer rule, Bragg was inserted into the Lobos line up December 16 of last season. He started coming on late in the year after getting some of the rust out of his game.

Fans can get an up-close look at Bragg and the rest of the Lobos at the Cherry and Silver game Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. The game will have a 6 p.m. start time.

The Lobos start the regular season against Eastern New Mexico on November 6.