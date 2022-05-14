ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The class 5A state baseball championship on Saturday morning at Isotopes Park. The title game featured No. 1 Carlsbad and No. 2 Sandia, and the Cavemen dominated the entire game.

Carlsbad jumped out to a lead from the start, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Southpaw Grant Harvill got the start on the mound and pitched quite the game for the Cavemen, shutting out the Matadors while striking out 11 and only allowing two hits. Carlsbad continued to pile on the runs late, and got the win 7-0.

“At the beginning of the season, to be honest with you, I thought we’re not very good,” said Carlsbad coach Cody May. “We talked about in order for us to be successful today, we had to score some runs, and we jumped on them 3-0 in the first inning. The big contributor today was Grant Harvill, he pitched a gem. We’re able to bring the blue trophy back home to Carlsbad, so we’re super excited about that.”

The win completes a 27-4 season for the Cavemen and gives the program its 12th state title.