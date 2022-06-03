CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the year was announced on Friday. This year’s honor went to Carlsbad senior Nolan Perry.

Perry was a crucial member of the Cavemen’s championship squad in 2021. The two-way player was both dominant on the mound and a force at the plate.

Where Perry arguably excelled the most this season was as a pitcher. Opposing batters struggled to touch Perry. He struck out 115 in only 66 innings of work, only giving up 24 hits for a WHIP of 0.50. He finished the season with a 10-1 record and 0.42 ERA.

As a hitter, Perry consistently got on base, and hit for .436/.523/.745. Many of his hits were also extremely impactful, as he racked up 34 RBI and eight home runs. Perry also recorded ten steals.

Perry has committed to play for Texas Tech beginning in the fall.