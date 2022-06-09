CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Softball Player of the Year award was announced on Thursday. This year’s honor went to Carlsbad junior Faith Aragon.

The junior Cavegirl helped lead her team to a 30-1 record and a state championship title in 2022, as Aragon way arguably one of the best hitters and pitchers in the state.

In the circle, Aragon went 16-1 on the year with a 1.91 ERA while striking out 182 batters in 99 innings. She was just as dominant at the plate, and finished the season with a .598 batting average while racking up 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

Aragon is the third player from Carlsbad to win the award.