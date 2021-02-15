Carlos Trujillo found his sport behind the wheel on rough terrain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlos Trujillo enjoyed football and wrestling as a kid growing up in Albuquerque but he needed something with more juice. Trujillo found that something when he got behind the wheel of a trophy truck.

He met the right people to pursue his new love and has now been racing for about 10 years. “I have a natural talent,” said Trujillo. “It just really kind took me over the last ten years to get to where I’m at now and be at the top level for about five now.”

Trujillo is on the Instrumental Racing team. “In 2018 our team won the Baha 1000,” said Trujillo. “We’ve won multiple championships on different levels.”

He said his team is one of the top ten in the sport. At the age of 38, Trujillo believes he has just reached some of his best years to compete.

“There’s a lot of racers that go all the way into their fifties,” said Trujillo. “There’s quite a few guys. Once you get to where you can’t handle hundreds and hundreds of miles you just pass it on to your teammates. I don’t see why not. You know, I’m looking at Tom Brady and I’m still going to be in my prime and keep going and going, you know.”

Drivers compete just like a 4X100 relay. Each driver is responsible for their own leg of the off-road races on rough terrain. “We have to switch out about every two to three hundred miles because it’s so punishing to your body,” said Trujillo. “By the time you get done with one of these races, you feel like you’ve been in ten car accidents and fought ten guys. When it gets as rough as it can get, is kind of when you start to get in your comfort zone. The more you get used to it, the more you really wouldn’t have it any other way.”