ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Carlos Condit is making his return to the UFC Octagon. First reported on “The Buck and Dex Podcast”, MMA Junkie is now verifying that Condit will take on Court McGee on October 3.

Condit is currently on a four-fight losing skid and hasn’t been in the Octagon since December of 2018. Carlos has been training in the meantime though, as he has posted multiple videos of himself working out on social media.