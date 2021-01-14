Carlos Condit says a lot on the line in fight against Matt Brown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His last outing brought a victory against Court McGee. Carlos Condit is hoping he can go back to back when he faces Matt Brown in the octagon at UFC Fight Island 7 on Saturday.

Condit and Brown are the co-main events to headliners Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. After scoring his victory in October, Condit said he didn’t want to wait too long before fighting again. UFC gave him his wish.

Condit believes he needs a strong showing against Brown because he said there is a lot riding on the fight in so many ways. “[A] lot of guys getting cut, you know, a lot of people on the chopping block,” said Condit. “I’ve won one of my last six so, not a great record for my last contract. I’m also up for renegotiation too. So, a lot going on, in that respect.” The 36-year-old Condit is 31-13 in the octagon. Brown is 40 years old and has a 24-17 record.

