Carlos Condit is ready for war against Max Griffin on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC 264 is now set to go, as weigh-ins were held Friday ahead of the Saturday night fight. Albuquerque’s own Carlos Condit came in on weight ahead of his welterweight bout with Max Griffin.

This bout will be the featured bout on the ESPN preliminary card, which will start at 6 p.m. “I mean, there is a reason they put me on the card. You know, there is a reason they put me in that spot. I have had a few good fights in my UFC career, so they have confidence that I am going to go put on a show and that’s what I plan to do,” said Carlos Condit.

Condit will be in search of his third-straight victory and the 33rd victory of his illustrious MMA career. His opponent also comes in with a two-fight winning streak, but Condit believes his experience will shine through in this bout.

Condit was asked about possibly retiring soon at this week’s media session. “Man, I can only speak for this fight, and for this fight I am here, like, I am all in. I get an opportunity to throw down and push my chips to the middle of the table, winner takes all,” Condit said. “I am super stoked and you know, I don’t know after Saturday what the rest of my life looks like. But on Saturday night, I am going to put my feet in that canvas and we are going to throw down.”

Before that ESPN preliminary card, there will be an early prelim on ESPN Fight Pass. Santa Fe’s Jerome Rivera will be fighting in a flyweight bout on that card that starts at 4 p.m. Rivera is still in search of his first UFC victory, as he has lost three consecutive bouts on the UFC state, but holding a 10-5 record with seven victories coming by submission this one will be interesting.