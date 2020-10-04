Carlos Condit garners his first UFC win since 2015 on Saturday night

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carlos Condit_138982

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s “Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit won his first fight since 2015 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi at the UFC’s Fight Island. Condit beat Court Mcgee in a welterweight bout by way of a unanimous decision.

Condit returned to the cage after spending two years away from the UFC. He looked solid in his first fight back, as he showed great footwork and was just flowing with his striking. Condit improves his professional record to 13-5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss