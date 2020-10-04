Carlos Condit garners his first UFC win since 2015 on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s “Natural Born Killer” Carlos Condit won his first fight since 2015 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi at the UFC’s Fight Island. Condit beat Court Mcgee in a welterweight bout by way of a unanimous decision.

Condit returned to the cage after spending two years away from the UFC. He looked solid in his first fight back, as he showed great footwork and was just flowing with his striking. Condit improves his professional record to 13-5.