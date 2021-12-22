Carl Sainte signs with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United added their second new addition to the roster on Wednesday morning, as Haitian International midfielder Carl Sainte signs with the club. “Carl is going to play a role with this team and I am really excited about it,” said Head Coach Zach Prince. “He has a ton of potential, he has the physical profile to really be a midfielder that can cover a lot of ground. His intelligence mixed with his athleticism and ability to get around the field is something that we are incredibly excited about.”

Sainte is the second new acquisition of the season for the team and coach Prince likes where his squad is at heading into 2022. “We are in a really good spot, as far as our roster goes. I am excited about the two signings that we have announced and we have a couple more coming through really shortly. Not only that, soon in the next week or so we will announce two additional staff members. So, I am excited about everything really starting to come together,” Prince said.

KRQE Sports will have all the latest with New Mexico United ahead of their fourth season in the USL, which is set to begin in March.