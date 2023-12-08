ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight days from now, New Mexico State University’s football team will take over what’s normally rival turf in Albuquerque and head into their first New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium. Now the question is being asked, could the Aggies sell out the Lobos home turf for the first time in bowl history?

In a week where the Lobos named their new coach for a struggling football program, there’s a far different story for the Aggies. “But it’s been nothing short of an amazing turnaround, to say the least,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Mocca.

The Aggies are headed to a bowl game for the second year in a row. The Aggies are coming to Albuquerque to play on the Lobos home field with a goal that feels like it could spark a new chapter in the Aggie-Lobo football rivalry. “The goal’s pretty simple: and that’s to sell out University Stadium,” said Mocca.

University Stadium hasn’t seen a sellout crowd in a long time since maybe 2007. Even the University of New Mexico never sold out the New Mexico Bowl in the four appearances they’ve made there.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous outpouring, even greater than what we saw in 2017 in Tucson,” said Mocca. For that bowl, the Aggies brought over 6,000 fans to Arizona.

It would take over 39,000 fans in the seats to fill University Stadium. The New Mexico Bowl has never reached full capacity in 17 contests at University Stadium. “This is the year that we play in the New Mexico Bowl, you know, in what I think is going to be a record amount of Aggie Fans that maybe have ever watched a New Mexico State football game live,” said Mocca.

The New Mexico Bowl kicks off at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 16. The Aggies are facing the Fresno State Bulldogs.