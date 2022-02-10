ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s a little over two years removed from an NFL career that lasted 8 seasons. Former Lobo offensive lineman Byron Bell has returned to New Mexico as a graduate assistant for the Lobos, helping with the offensive line.

“You know, it’s funny how things work. You just never know where you end up at the end of the day,” said Bell. “Now, I’m learning how to coach. I’m on the other side now. So, it’s good to learn.”

Bell was lured back to New Mexico by his college offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier. “Coach Lenzmeier recruited me here. He always told the truth when I was a 17-year-old kid. Now I’m 33 and he still checks on me to this day,” said Bell.

The Lobos are hoping Bell, with his fresh NFL knowledge, will have an impact on the line that has struggled mightily the last few years. “Teaching them the technique I’ve learned, I think it will help them getting that physicality back and bringing back the hitmen tradition. I think that’s one big thing,” said Bell.

Back when Bell was playing, Lobo linemen were known as the ‘hitmen’ because of their tough physical play. “You know, they laid the bricks of the foundation, like this is how we played football here. You know, when I got here I had to learn. That’s the only way we had to play, one way, you know, one speed,” said Bell. “We don’t get a lot of credibility, but I do know this much when those silver helmets rolled out there on Saturday they knew what we were bringing, so we got to bring the physicality back.”

Bell was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Carolina Panthers in 2011. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers.