Bull Rider Edgar Durazo is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

by: Van Tate

Edgar Durazo knows what it feels like to be stepped on by a bull. The bull rider from Mexico is coming off an injury that put him on the shelf for two months.

“Big Bull. He step on right here,” said Durazo while pointing to his stomach. “Fortunately, it wasn’t nothing really bad, but all the muscles and tendons and stuff, they were pretty tender.”

Durazo is fully healed and is looking for a fantastic finish at the Ty Murray Invitational in Albuquerque this weekend. Durazo is also in the Sports Office talking about what he does for a living.

