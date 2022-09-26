ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The game didn’t go like he would have liked. Bryce Santana wanted the Lobos to have a better showing in a 38-0 loss at LSU this past weekend. What did happen is that Santana learned something about himself after his best showing in Lobos cherry and silver.

“I just learned I can compete with anybody,” said Santana. “I gained a lot of confidence playing in that game. I know that I can play against any school we face up against.”

The former Los Lunas standout defensive lineman forced a fumble, recovered the fumble and had four tackles in the game. Prior to the game at LSU, Santana was not getting much playing time. “Really I was just feeling all of the energy,” said Santana. “All of the fans were cheering, like, trying to go against us, booing us, you know. So, I just felt the energy and kept going.”

The Lobos are at UNLV Friday as they resume Mountain West Conference play. It will be the Lobos second league game of the season. The game will have a 9 pm start and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.