Bryce Alford signs a deal to play professionally overseas

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former La Cueva basketball stand out, Bryce Alford signed a deal to play professionally in Germany. Alford will play for Medi Bayreuth and while he enjoyed his time in the G-League, he feels like this is the right move.

“Coming out of college I kind of had a plan of giving the G-League a shot. I had a really good 2 years in Oklahoma City and loved my time there, and just thought it was time to make a different move in my career. Going over seas is a way for me to kind of build my resume to try and work my way back here, and it just seemed like a really good situation, a great organization to be apart of”, said Bryce Alford.

Alford will leave for Germany in August.

