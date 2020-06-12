Bryce Alford back home after first professional overseas basketball season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva stand out basketball player, Bryce Alford is fresh off of his first season of playing in the top tier league on German Basketball. Alford says that he had a good year, but it did take some getting used to.

“Just the style of play is different. You know, there are some rule changes to the American game, there’s no defensive three seconds, so there is not quite as much space to operate on the offensive end. You have to be able to play through physicality and they figure out some creative ways to get open and get shots off,” said Alford.

Alford put up good numbers in Germany this past season, as he finished averaging 12 points per game, but he isn’t sure he will stay. Alford is actively looking to find a good spot for next year overseas. “The money is better over there than it is in the G-league, so that’s one of the main reasons a lot of guys like me go over there. You know, the German League is a very good league and I was in the top league there, but I should get a bump in salary or league wise or you know, just a better situation for me,” said Alford.