Brown suprised Gladiators released him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cornelius “Pig” Brown was selected by the Duke City Gladiators to lead them into their first season in the Indoor Football League. Brown never got a chance to coach a game.

The Gladiators parted ways with Brown in a season shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic. Gladiators owner Gina Prieskorn Thomas said the team was making adjustments during the season shutdown and figured out that Brown was not the right fit for the organization’s future plans. Brown said he was surprised by the news and that he found out he was being released through an email.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m the bad guy because I never got clarification why, the real reason on why I was let go,” said Brown. “Like I said, it could be a number of reasons. If you didn’t see me being in the plans in the future, tell me. If you didn’t like the way I conduct myself on and off the field, tell me that. Like I said, a lot of other people know this, but I was never told.” The Gladiators said they already have a candidate in mind to replace Brown and hope to make an announcement in September.

