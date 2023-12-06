ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico named Bronco Mendenhall as the head coach of the Lobos football team. This marks Mendenhall’s return to UNM since he first served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the Lobos under Rocky Long from 1998 to 2002.

Mendenhall has had quite the journey in the college football world before and since his first stint at UNM.

Starting in college football

Mendenhall, a Utah native, first entered the college football world by playing defensive back at Snow College from 1984 to 1985, followed by Oregon State from 1986 to 1987. He got his first start coaching Oregon State’s defensive line from 1989 to 1990.

He moved to the junior college ranks with the successful Snow College program, serving as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 1991 and 1992. He then spent two years at Northern Arizona (one as co-defensive coordinator) before returning to Oregon State in 1995 as a defensive line coach. In 1996, he served as the Beavers’ defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Mendenhall then spent one season at Louisiana Tech in 1997 as the secondary coach.

Bronco Mendenhall first served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach at the University of New Mexico from from 1998 to 2002. This photo was taken during his time at UNM. (Credit: UNM Archives)

Making an impact at UNM

Mendenhall came to Albuquerque to serve as Rocky Long’s first defensive coordinator and associate head coach from 1998 to 2002. In Mendenhall’s first seasons as defensive coordinator, the Lobos had six players earn first-team All-Mountain West honors and Brandon Ratcliff was co-Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Under Mendenhall, safety Brian Urlacher was twice an All-American and Nick Speegle earned Freshman All-America honors as well.

While Mendenhall was at UNM, the Lobos improved from three wins in 1998 to seven wins and an invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl in 2002. In the Lobos’ 27-13 loss against UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Mendenhall-led defense held the Bruins to a season-low 167 yards.

Under Mendenhall, the Lobos led the Mountain West in rushing defense for three straight seasons. In 2001, New Mexico gave up just 87.4 yards per game over the season. In his final season in Albuquerque, Mendenhall led the Lobos to a top ranking against league opponents in total defense, allowing just 316.4 yards per game. The Lobos also led the MWC in sacks in the 2000 and 2002 seasons, totaling 46 and 38, respectively.

Taking on the role of head coach

After UNM, Mendenhall went northwest to Utah where he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator for Brigham Young University under Gary Crowton. He was then named head coach in 2005.

During his first season as head coach, Mendenhall led the Cougars to a 6-6 record, returning BYU to a bowl game for the first time since 2001, losing 35-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl to California. It ended up being his only non-winning season, as the Cougars had double-digit wins four consecutive years from 2006 to 2009, won a pair of Mountain West titles, and played in bowl games in all 11 of Mendenhall’s seasons in Provo. His success earned him the title of Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2006.

In 2010, Mendenhall took on the dual role of head coach and defensive coordinator. The season wrapped up with a 52-24 win over UTEP in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl, making Mendenhall a perfect 4-0 inside University Stadium.

Flash forward to 2015, Mendenhall spent his last season with BYU with a record of 9-3.

On to Virginia

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bronco Mendenhall of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Florida Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mendenhall took over the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville for the 2016 season. He spent the first two years getting the Cavs to bounce back from four straight losing seasons. In 2017, he led the team to their first bowl game in since years as his team went 6-6 in the regular season.

His next two seasons saw Virginia go 8-5 in 2018 and 9-5 in 2019. Other accomplishments in Mendehall’s time with Virginia include winning rivalry games in 2017 and 2018 by defeating North Carolina in “The South’s Oldest Rivalry” and beating Virginia Tech for the first time in 15 years.

Mendenhall continued to lead the team until 2021 where the Cavs went 6-6, finishing third nationally in total offense and 24th in scoring offense. It marked the 16th time in 17 seasons as a head coach that his team was bowl-eligible.

A break from coaching

Mendenhall informed Virginia AD Carla Williams that he planned to step down after the November 2021 game where the Cavs lost to rival Virginia Tech, according to a July 2022 profile piece by ESPN.

Mendenhall then stepped away from coaching and moved to Montana with his wife Holly, ESPN reported. Mendenhall also told ESPN that he was unsure of what his next plans would be but knew that he wanted to make an impact and shape the lives of young people.

The return to UNM

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, multiple reports started coming on that Mendenhall may return to coaching football at UNM. UNM Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez made the official announcement the following day that Mendenhall, 57, was named the 33rd head football coach at The University of New Mexico.

Nuñez and Mendenhall both stated in a news release that they are excited to embark on this new journey together.