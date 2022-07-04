ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As new faces are suiting up with the Lobo basketball team, a familiar face is returning from a major injury. Emmanuel Kuac suffered a broken leg during a game in January, and he has been grinding to get back on the court.

“The leg feels pretty good. You know, it was kind of a setback during the season,” Kuac said. “I wasn’t really in my groove, and then I got hurt, so it kind of set me back pretty good. But I’m in a good mind space right now and the leg is coming together pretty well.”

Kuac was only able to appear in six games last season before the injury, so he missed out on practically his entire junior season. As he prepares for his senior year, his time away from the game has made him appreciate it so much more.

“Basketball is a game that can get taken away from you at any point, so every time I come out here, I try to work hard one hundred percent every day because you just never know when the day is for you,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen to me before, so I just feel like every day I’m out here, I should only give one hundred percent.”

Now, six months after the injury, Kuac said he is around 80% strength. While he has yet to participate in contact drills, he still feels the need to fight for playing time when the season rolls around.

“I need to prove myself every time I’m on the court, you know what I’m saying? I had a setback, but that can’t be my excuse for everything. So I got to go out there every day, and kill every time I get the opportunity to. Every single time.”