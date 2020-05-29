Brianna Gallegos named Gatorade NM Softball Player of The Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho graduate and softball stand out, Brianna Gallegos was named the Gatorade New Mexico Softball Player of The Year on Thursday. Gallegos held a batting average of .600 and hit four home runs while racking up seven RBI in six games before the season was canceled. Gallegos is moving on to play softball at New Mexico State University.
