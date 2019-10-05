Brian Urlacher honored with field at his old high school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he was terrorizing opponents at Lovington High School, Brian Urlacher had no idea he would one day return to have the field named in his honor. The school named their field after Urlacher during halftime of the school’s Friday night game against the Goddard Rockets.

The NFL Hall of Fame linebacker showed gratitude after a ceremony making the field officially Brian Urlacher Field.

“It’s awesome, you know, being from here and playing all of my high school games here on this field and this stadium in front of most of these fans here that were still here when I was in high school is pretty awesome,” said Urlacher. “I always like coming back. I never get a chance to come back here as much as I want to. So, any chance I get it is always awesome to get back here.”

Despite starring for the Lovington Wildcats at various positions in the mid ’90s, Urlacher only got one full scholarship offer. That offer was from New Mexico, where Urlacher was an All American playing a hybrid safety/linebacker position called Lobo.

He spent 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Chicago Bears. Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2018.

His beloved Wildcats could have used someone of his caliber Friday night. The Wildcats lost their district game to the Goddard Rockets 49-7.