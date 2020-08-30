Brian Mendoza wins his PBC debut and first fight at super welterweight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You know what they say about a loss, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Brian Mendoza was determined to not have that taste as he defeated Thomas Lamanna by unanimous decision in a super welterweight battle Saturday.

Mendoza, who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, came into the fight trying to rebound from the first loss of his career. It looked as if it would trend toward an unfavorable result when Lamanna connected on Mendoza in the third round.

The hard shot to the face from Lamanna left Mendoza stunned. “I got the cut, my eye got really blurry,” said Mendoza. “It just woke something up inside of me. I didn’t even know I had that. As I was buckled I told myself, you are not going down. I’m not going down and I’m winning this fight whatever it takes.” It took Mendoza coming on strong in the later rounds of the ten-round fight.

He won the last three rounds of a very close fight to improve his record to 19-1. “I know it was closer than the scorecard said. It was a close fight and I felt like I just wanted it,” said Mendoza. “If anything it was all heart that I got that fight. I literally said no, I refuse to let this one go.”

Both fighters were coming off of a loss. Mendoza last fought under the Top Rank banner and made his debut with Premier Boxing Championships with the win.