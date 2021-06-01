Brian Mendoza ready to seize an opportunity in the ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Mendoza remembers all of the small boxing cards and hard work put in while trying to rise in the sport. The New Mexico boxer, who trains in Las Vegas, is getting the kind of opportunity that he hoped would come his way.

The 19-1 Mendoza will get a shot at former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams on June 26 in Atlanta, Georgia. “I came up under the radar, you know, we’re moving, we’re moving, we’re going, but this is finally that shot,” said Mendoza. “This fight finally gets me in the mix, top guys. After that, within one or two fights, I could be fighting for a title.”

Mendoza said that is if he wins, which he plans on doing. Williams, who is 27-2, lost his last fight while Mendoza outpointed Thomas Lamanna for a win. Mendoza feels like it took a while, but believes his career will take off from now. “I put all my eggs in one basket, you know. I dedicated everything to this and nothing was happening. But, now it’s like it’s paying off, it’s like it’s coming,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza will fight at 154 pounds for a second time. With the fight, he will make his first appearance on pay per view.