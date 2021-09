ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s own, Brian Mendoza was back in action for the first time for over a year. Mendoza was the main event bout on PBC’s FOX Boxing card on Sunday night, but Mendoza would not have his best night at Jesus Ramos Jr. won by a unanimous decision.

Mendoza’s record now falls to 19-2 after he could not get his hands going against the still undefeated Ramos.