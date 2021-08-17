Brian Mendoza is ready to headline a fight card on national TV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Brian Mendoza, who trains in Las Vegas, will headline a PBC fight card when he meets the undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr. (16-0) Sep. 5 at the Armory in Minneapolis. The fight will be broadcast live on Fox.

The 19-1 Mendoza is saying finally because he has watched a few opportunities slip leading up to the 154 pounds scheduled bout. “We’ve been grinding man. I’ve been through like four camps maybe, three or four camps,” said Mendoza. “You know, it’s just big opportunity falling through after big opportunity. So, this one’s huge, you know. It’s not the big-name I was looking for, but it’s a guy with a lot of hype around him.”

Mendoza has been working on his skills with experienced fighters who are respected in the sport and is excited about showcasing what he has learned. “I’ve made huge leaps in improvement in ring maturity, ring IQ, everything,” said Mendoza. “So, I have a lot to show in this one.”