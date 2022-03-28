ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Mendoza didn’t start boxing until he was about 15 years old. At 28 years of age the New Mexico boxer, who trains in Las Vegas, believes his fight game is coming together nicely.

“I’ve unlocked all the stuff inside that I always knew was there, but just missing some pieces,” said Mendoza. “You know, we always put that together. We’re learning.”

Mendoza is coming off of a dominant fifth-round TKO of Benjamin Whitaker. The fight, promoted by PBC, was scheduled for eight rounds in the 154-pound division. Since moving up in weight Mendoza has been a more powerful fighter in the ring. “I feel healthier at that weight,” said Mendoza. “When you’re healthy, you fight better.”

Mendoza use to fight at 147 pounds. His win in Minneapolis, Minnesota this past weekend improved his record to 20-2. Mendoza credits his strength and condition coach for getting him ready to dominate in the ring. There is also the fact that he is surrounded by experience.

“I just feel like I’m around legends in the sport daily,” said Mendoza. “You know, like, I’ve been with Ogas, you know, like, since he was coming up, digging out his name after everybody quit on him. There’s too much knowledge around me now, just soak it all in. I feel like I finally have the time, the experience, you know, it’s all coming together. I ended up being a late bloomer, but we’re here man. It’s paying off.”

Mendoza’s latest win may have been impressive enough for PBC to line him up for a bigger fight. Mendoza is not shy to let anyone know that he wants the best the sport has to offer. “I want the world titles. I want the money,” said Mendoza. “I want the fame. I want all of it man. I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not going to say just one thing, this or that. I want it all, the whole package that’s why I’m in the sport. I picked an individual sport where you’re boxing because I want it all.”