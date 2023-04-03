ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fight week for Brian Mendoza. The boxer from Rio Rancho, who relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, for better training and stiffer competition, is getting his first title shot Saturday when he faces the undefeated Sebastian Fundora for the interim WBC super welterweight title.

It will be the first-ever title shot for the late blooming and furious fighting Mendoza. “I’ve been boxing all these years, you know, been paying my dues always just training right now,” said Mendoza. “I’m the type of dude that always keep my head down and just work. But, you know, this is one of the many goals I have in the sport and it’s just been insane. But, finally, when they announced the official date, location, and all that, that’s when it sunk in man. I’ve been ecstatic and super hyped up ever since.”

Mendoza will be giving up about 8 inches of height in the ring with the six-foot-six Sundora. Being a shorter fighter has never deterred the 21-2 Mendoza. He believes his skills will take up the slack. “I’m a different animal,” said Mendoza. “The old me, yeah, it would have been a problem for him. I see no way that he can actually beat me. There’s no way. I’ve been sparring cruiserweights, you know, people twice my size and everything and still pushing them back and putting hands on them and it’s just different.”

The Mendoza and Sundora fight is a PBC-promoted card and will air live on Showtime Saturday starting at 8 p.m.