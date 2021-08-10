Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales-Means back in the ring, hungry for a victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Moriarty native and FIT NHB trained, Brenda Gonzales-Means will finally be back in action on Saturday in Iowa in a main event boxing match. Means has not been in a professional fight in three years, so she’s excited to let her hands go. “You know, I have been getting the itch for a while, but I had started working at the school and coaching. I was coaching basketball, and then softball, and then I got hired as the girl’s head coach for wrestling. So, just life happened and time got away, but I started training after wrestling season was over and I felt like I still had some fire in me,” said Gonzales-Means.

Brenda holds a four and two professional boxing record and her last MMA fight was a victory, but Brenda does have her hands full with a young up-and-coming Summer Lynn, who is 5-0 as a pro. “My opponent is, I think 20 or 21 years old, so she is an up and comer. I know she is going to bring the pressure. I feel my camp has been going good, you know I have had a lot of my teammates, I had Sharahya Moreu come in and spar with me. Hopefully, my experience will kick in and I can catch her with a good one,” said Brenda.

Brenda has had some highs in her fight camp, but definitely some lows. “My friend Mona, she kind of died unexpectedly. So, you know that hit me pretty good, but it’s more fire for me to get in there and fight for her memory, and fight for my friends and family who are going through some hard times right now,” said Gonzales-Means.

Brenda is ready to use this frustration and excitement to her advantage though on Saturday. “You know, I could have given up and just said like I can’t do this right now, but I look forward to just leaving it out in the ring and hopefully walking out with my hand raised,” Gonzales-Means said.