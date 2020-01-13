Bragg off team after Lobo men’s basketball wins 12th straight at home

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Bad news came Lobo men’s basketball way after their 84-78 victory over Air Force on Saturday night, as red-shirt senior Carlton Bragg was arrested on charges of DWI and possession of marijuana. The arrest was made early Sunday morning, as UNM Head Basketball Coach, Paul Weir released a statement Sunday night on the status of Carlton Bragg:

This morning I became aware of an incident involving Carlton Bragg. Based on what I know at this time, I will be removing him from the team. My hope is that he can find increased time and attention to heed to his personal well-being. My sole purpose going forward is to support Carlton in his health and growth as a young man. The game of life is much more important than basketball right now. I still believe in him and hope this next step will allow him to develop into a strong, responsible young adult while also completing his degree here at UNM. I am rooting that this next chapter is his best one yet.” Paul Weir

The Lobos are losing a big threat down low as Bragg was averaging just over 12 points and 10 rebounds per game. UNM is coming off of their 12th consecutive win at home on Saturday though, and this team had a solid performance from Zane Martin.

Martin finished with 18 points and 5 assists and he looked much more comfortable running at the point guard in this win over Air Force.

“I am in the gym almost three times a day you know what I am saying, so my coaches tell me all the time like it’s going to come around, that game is going to come and you know. I just want to build my confidence up and take it all the way in conference”, said Zane Martin.

UNM had 5 scorers finish in the double figures, including JaQuan Lyle who had 20 points on Saturday afternoon. Lyle did foul out in this game, which is almost like a blessing in disguise as this team was able to close out a win without him.

“In a weird way, I am kind of happy that it happened because it forced everyone else to realize life does go on a little bit and he was the loudest member on our bench”, said Paul Weir.

“I think it’s a learning period, I don’t think I need to be playing 39-38 minutes a game, just off of the simple fact that we have a lot of other great players around me. So, I think tonight showed them that they can finish a game”, said JaQuan Lyle.

UNM is now 15-3 overall, 4-1 in Conference play, and 12-0 at home. They will move on to play at Colorado State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.