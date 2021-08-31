Braden Appelhans says yes to Richard Pitino and the Lobos

[1] Are health care employees complying with vaccine mandate? - The deadline is up for public health workers to be at least partially vaccinated. So far, Presbyterian Health says 97 percent of their staff have had at least one shot. The University of New Mexico Hospital says 95 percent of its staff is fully vaccinated and Lovelace also says nearly all of its staff has the vaccine or an exemption. Genesis, which employes more than 2,000 people in long-term care facilities, says some employees who did not comply were terminated while a small number got exemptions. The corrections department says as of Friday, only a couple dozen workers had yet to present proof of vaccination or an exemption.

[2] 30 employees to conduct COVID vaccine screening at NM State Fair - It is nine days away from the kickoff to the New Mexico State Fair and vaccines are required to attend the event. Fair officials say about 30 staff members will be responsible for vaccine screening. That includes getting special training on acceptable documents like vaccine cards, screenshots from NM Health, and CDC paperwork. Fair-goers can also present proof of an exemption but along with it, they'll need proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours.