Braden Appelhans says yes to Richard Pitino and the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino has received his first commitment from the class of 2022. Shooting guard and forward Braden Appelhans has committed to New Mexico.
Appelhans is a three-star recruit who averaged over 14 points and over 3 rebounds per game for Blue Springs high school in Blue Springs, Missouri. He will play his senior season at Western Reserve in Hudson, Ohio. Appelhans had an official visit to New Mexico over the weekend with word of his commitment coming to light Monday.