Boys quarterfinals wrap up as state tournament will continue without fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State tournament quarterfinal wrapped up for boys basketball Wednesday night with fans being the biggest topic. At the conclusion of play, the New Mexico Activities Association announced that the rest of the boys and girls tournament will go on without fans and media due to COVID-19.

Prior to the announcement, the Cleveland Storm became the last team on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals. The Storm defeated Santa Fe 65-46.

Nathan Hasberry led the Storm with 20 points while Tre Watson chipped in 15 points. Future Lobo J.B. White had 19 points for Santa Fe.

The Storm will face another Santa Fe team, Capital, in the semifinals Thursday at 8:15 pm. Capital outlasted the Eldorado Eagles 58-53.

Volcano Vista and top seed Las Cruces are playing at 4:45 pm Thursday on the other side of the Class 5A semifinals bracket. In Class 4A the Gallup Bengals ended the season of the Espanola Valley Sun Devils with a 72-47 blowout win.

The victory set up a semifinal match with Highland Thursday at 6:30 pm. The Hornets advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2009 with a 53-44 win over rival Del Norte.

Defending 4A champion Valley Vikings will play Hope Christian on the other side of the semifinals bracket Thursday at 3 pm. The Vikings defeated Valencia 52-31 in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Hope overpowered Artesia 61-26.

