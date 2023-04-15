ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is growing interest in boys’ volleyball around the country, and plenty of states have made it an official high school sport. As the game continues to gain participants in New Mexico, there is traction to make it NMAA-sanctioned.

“Boys volleyball is actually the number one growing team sport in the country and has been for the last 10 years,” said Sandia Coach Greg Villareal. “Our surrounding states throughout the southwest actually have boys volleyball in their high schools, and when I moved here from Florida two years ago, I definitely knew this was something that I wanted to bring over to our state.”

There are currently 18 teams across the state that compete as clubs, which meets the NMAA requirement for potentially becoming an activity.