ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last semi final game of the boys state tournament took place at the Pit Friday afternoon. Undefeated Las Cruces and five seed Atrisco Heritage battled for a chance to take on Volcano Vista in the championship, and the Jaguars proved to be the top ranked Bulldawgs toughest opponent yet this season.

Buckets were few and far between to start the game. The shooting wasn’t necessarily bad, but rather very few shots were attempted. Major credit to the Jaguars defense, as it limited the Bulldawgs offense to only 15 first half points. To put that in perspective, Las Cruces averaged 79 points per game during the season.

In the second half, Las Cruces returned to a high flying offense. The Bulldawgs’ dynamic duo of William “Deuce” Benjamin and isaiah Carr exploded for 28 points while connecting on multiple jaw dropping ally-oops. Atrisco only managed to score four in the third quarter which allowed a Las Cruces lead to go to as many as 14. The Bulldawgs closed out the game strong and remain undefeated after a 50-45 win.

Carr was the easily one of the best players to walk on the Pit floor during the tournament with his double-double performance. The big man finished wit 21 points and 15 rebounds, but he was also a menace on defense tallying three blocks and two steals. Benjamin’s final stat line consisted of 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. The Jaguars had two players finish in double figures as Javier Mendoza recorded 12 points and Marquise Renfo had ten.

The class 5A finals are set for a battle of unbeatens. Number one Las Cruces vs number two Volcano Vista in the Pit Saturday night at 8 p.m.