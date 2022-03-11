ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second boys’ class 4A semi-final game on Friday featured two teams not expected to make it past the second round. Seven seed and Belen and number 11 Del Norte advanced to the semi-final round thanks to a series of upsets and tight defense, and the was definitely no lack of the latter with a trip to the championship on the line

While the game started out at a somewhat normal pace, the shots stopped falling. In the second quarter, the two squads combined for 14 points on 4-21 shooting (19 percent). Del Norte took a 19-18 lead into the halftime break and had back-to-back state titles insights.

In the second half, the poor shooting continued. Belen only scored five points in the third quarter and got down nine, but got back in the game thanks to 1-6 shooting from Del Norte in the fourth. The Eagles got had the ball with 8.8 seconds remaining in the game and Elijah Romero got a shot off down low to tie the game at 37 and send it to overtime.

The scoring was sporadic in the extra period, however, the Knights were able to pull away with a slight lead. Belen was forced to foul down the stretch but Del Norte drained 4-5 free throws and sealed a 49-44 victory.

The Knights advance to the state championship game for the second straight year and will face Highland for the title. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Pit.