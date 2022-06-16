ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mi Vida Loca card by Tapia Boxing Promotions is set to square off on Friday night. The event honors the late Johnny Tapia, and will take place at Paradise Hills Golf Course.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature five fights, including the first ever heavyweight bare knuckle bout in New Mexico fighting history.

The event is headlined by Albuquerque’s Josh “Pitbull” Torres, as he will lace up the gloves against undefeated Reggie Harris from California. The main event will be an eight round bout at 147 pounds.

Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego will put his undefeated record on the line against Gilberto Mendoza for the co-main event of the evening. It will be a six round fight in the 115 pound division.

There will also be an amateur promotion beginning at 4 p.m. Tapia’s son, Nicco, will be the main event of the amateurs card which consists of five fights. The amateurs range in age from 13-17 years old.

Tickets for the event are still available. The ring is set up outside the clubhouse, next to the practice putting green.