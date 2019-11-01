Boxer Rob Duran Jr is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rob Duran Jr. is used to hearing about the greatness of his father in the fight game. Hall of Fame boxer Roberto Duran had the nickname “Hands of Stone” during his heyday. Rob talks about his dad and his own budding career in “Van Tate’s Sports Office.”

Rob has four fights and four wins under his belt and wants to set up shop in New Mexico to build his own legacy.

“I’m paving my own way, you know, making my own name, but I’m continuing the legacy, the Duran legacy, taking his name because it’s also my name,” said Rob. “I’m continuing it, you know, keeping it alive.”

Rob has developed a relationship with local boxing promoter Pat Holmes and will attend the latest card promoted by Holmes on Friday. The event will take place at the Marriott Pyramid North. The fight card has an 8 p.m. start time with doors opening at 7 p.m.