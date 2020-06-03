Boxer, MMA fighter Jodie Esquibel experienced a different kind of fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jodie Esquibel has experienced a lot of fights with action in the ring and in the octagon. Her recent battle saw her fighting for others. As a paramedic, Esquibel spent three weeks in Gallup helping patients fight off COVID-19. For Esquibel, the work was grueling with 12-hour night shifts. She found herself working in three different, a high school converted hospital, nursing home, and hospital.

“You know there were times when it definitely tested me you know where you’re in the tenth round and you’re staggered, but you know what? These people are fighting for their lives,” said Esquibel. “You’re fighting because you’re tired or whatever that is, but they’re fighting a different fight man. They’re fighting a fight that I’ve never seen before and being staggered in the tenth has nothing to do with not being able to see your family members because they’re isolated and who knows if you are going to see them again. That’s a different kind of fight man.”

Esquibel saw the need in Gallup and feels like she didn’t do enough. She is ready to go back and help again. As far as fighting in the octagon, Equibel’s last fight was back in August. It was her last UFC fight. Esquibel doesn’t currently have a contract with the organization but is entertaining the thought of appearing on a boxing card in the near future.