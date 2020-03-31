Boxer Brian Mendoza staying sharp during quarantine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local boxer Brian Mendoza is still hard at work during quarantine in Las Vegas, Nevada. A top-ranked, promoted boxer, Mendoza is coming off of the first loss in career back in November. Now 18-1 as a professional, Mendoza has learned a lot from that loss and is hungry to bounce back.

“Coming off of that split decision loss was really tough, frustrating, I was mad at myself more than anything. There was a lot more I could of done obviously, you know the, would of could of should of at this point, but I am just looking forward, and more than anything I just learned that I need to get back to what I am really good at and just focus on building that stuff. There is going to be huge changes for this next fight and I am just really motivated to get back in there and show people what I can do,” said Brian Mendoza.

Mendoza is also looking to make a career-changing move, as he will move up a weight class.

“The biggest change though might be that we are moving up to 154. My body has been at 147 for years and years. I feel like and in the gym, I feel like I am the strongest when I am at 154,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza hopes to be in the ring in June or July.