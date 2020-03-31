Boxer Brian Mendoza staying sharp during quarantine

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local boxer Brian Mendoza is still hard at work during quarantine in Las Vegas, Nevada. A top-ranked, promoted boxer, Mendoza is coming off of the first loss in career back in November. Now 18-1 as a professional, Mendoza has learned a lot from that loss and is hungry to bounce back.

“Coming off of that split decision loss was really tough, frustrating, I was mad at myself more than anything. There was a lot more I could of done obviously, you know the, would of could of should of at this point, but I am just looking forward, and more than anything I just learned that I need to get back to what I am really good at and just focus on building that stuff. There is going to be huge changes for this next fight and I am just really motivated to get back in there and show people what I can do,” said Brian Mendoza.

Mendoza is also looking to make a career-changing move, as he will move up a weight class.

“The biggest change though might be that we are moving up to 154. My body has been at 147 for years and years. I feel like and in the gym, I feel like I am the strongest when I am at 154,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza hopes to be in the ring in June or July.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞