ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Perez had a solid boxing career as an amateur, even going as far as reaching team USA as an Olympic boxing team amateur. Perez turned pro last year and will fight in only his third professional fight Friday when he and opponent Mulapi Njani headline “The Battle at Five Points” in Albuquerque.

Perez’s entire journey would not even be possible if he didn’t show the ability to fight early in his life. Perez fought through an asthma condition while growing up. “I used to be asthmatic, you know. I have reached levels, high levels, high elite levels, to the point where it got me to reside in the Olympic Training Center and participate in tournaments overseas,” said Perez. “So, you know don’t let anything stop you, nothing can stop you.”

It’s one of many topics Perez covered in the Van Tate’s Sports Office. Perez’s fight card has a 7 pm start time at Bridge and Five Points Friday.