Boxer Abraham Perez honored for career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Perez got his day in front of the city council Monday. The New Mexico boxer was honored for his career with a proclamation recognizing his skills.

“It’s pretty amazing man, like to be recognized for the things that I’ve done,” said Perez. “To pretty much recognize everyone that’s been there for me starting with my dad, my mom you know, the whole family. They’re pretty much the building blocks of my success.”

Earlier this year Perez became the first National Golden Gloves Champion from New Mexico in over 30 years. He has already qualified to compete in the Olympic trials in Colorado Springs in December.

“If I succeed, you know, Olympics all the way,” said Perez. “Yeah, that’s just the plan. After the Olympics I will go pro.”