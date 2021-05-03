Bobby Unser, three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three-time Indy 500 champion Bobby Unser died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque of natural causes. He was 87 years old.

Bobby Unser won the Indy 500 in three different decades. His last victory came in 1981.

Born in Colorado Springs, Unser moved with his family to Albuquerque at an early age. He started racing in 1949 at Roswell Speedway and won his first race in 1950. Unser was a member of multiple hall of fame groups and was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1990.

The 87-year-old was known to be outspoken, with a colorful personality. His younger brother Al Unser Sr. will remember Bobby for his will to win. “If I needed something or wanted something off of the race track, he was always willing to give it, but on the race track, no way. You had to outrun him to get it,” said Al Unser Sr.

Bobby and Al Unser Sr. are the only brothers to ever win the Indy 500. Six Unser family members have raced at the Indy 500. Al Unser Jr. won two of the races, making for nine in the family. Bobby’s Indy 500 victories came in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

Unser is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr. and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.