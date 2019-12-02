Live Now
Bob Davie’s proud of his time as UNM Head Football Coach

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Football ended a tough 2019 season on Saturday with a 38-25 loss to Utah State at home. The Lobos finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play in Bob Davie’s final season as head coach.

“I’ll tell you honestly, it hit me more than I thought. It did, it just seemed a little surreal to me. You know, I spoke to all the senior parents in here, you know I got up this morning and worked out, and it just seemed different than what I thought it would, you know”, said Bob Davie.

Davie finishes his career as UNM Head Football Coach with a 35-63 overall record. He led the Lobos to a 9-4 record in 2016 and in that same season won the New Mexico Bowl, which was the best season for UNM since 2007.

“You know I am walking out of here with my head held high, and I gave it all I had, and I am not going to apologize. I am not going to apologize for what I have done here”, said Davie.

