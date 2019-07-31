Bob Davie not worried about hot seat as he starts 8th season at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bob Davie knows what it is like to have success at New Mexico. His 2016 Lobos won nine games, which included a New Mexico Bowl victory. He also knows what it is like to struggle. The Lobos have had back to back 3-9 seasons.

Davie isn’t sure what 2019 will hold, but he does feel positive. and said the offseason was one of the most positive since his time at New Mexico. Davie said the team has talent, but there is still a lot of unknown.

“We have to scrimmage this camp. We have to treat every day somewhat as if it’s a game, to see how guys react, how they handle the negatives, how they handle when they thought they were going to be first on the depth chart and they were not,” said Davie.

When asked about pressure to win and his future, Davie emphasized that he continues to coach because he truly loves what he does. He also stressed that he is not worried.

“I’m in no way in the back of my mind saying, ‘I might get fired,’ or, ‘This season my job’s on the line. I’m on the hot seat,'” said Davie. “That in no way enters into my mind, honestly. Do I want to be fired? No.”

Davie’s contract runs through December 2021. Fall camp for the 2019 season starts Friday.