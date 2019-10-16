Bob Davie acknowledges he is probably on the hot seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The losses are starting to build for the University of New Mexico football team. The Lobos have lost three straight games and have six to play. Those six games will come against the toughest part of the Lobos Mountain West schedule, starting with Wyoming Saturday.

At 2-4, head coach Bob Davie needs a win. KRQE Sports asked Davie at his weekly football luncheon if he thought that he was on the hot seat.

“Well, if you look at 3-9, 3-9, we have two wins right now, absolutely,” said Davie. “I guess that’s what that term would be. That really doesn’t bother me a whole lot. You know I feel more concerned about the staff, quite honestly, than I would myself.”

Davie has had two winning seasons in his eight years at New Mexico. His best year was in 2016 when the Lobos went 8-4 with a New Mexico Bowl victory. Davie is trying to get his team to play better, but this season he has a young secondary that is very inexperienced, and it shows.

The Lobos allow more pass yards per game than any FBS team in the country at over 390 per contest. Offensively, the Lobos have also struggled protecting the football. Their 11 interceptions thrown is one away from being the worst in the country on the FBS level. Only New Mexico State has more with 12.

The Lobos and Wyoming have a 1 p.m. start time in Laramie, Wyoming on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.