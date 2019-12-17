Blake Swihart signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cleveland Storm standout Blake Swihart signed a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. Swihart has signed a minor league deal with the club that also includes an invite to spring training.

Swihart has had a rough road in the MLB, as the former first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2011 has battled injury, was traded by Boston last season, and only played in 31 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

In his MLB career, Swihart holds a .243 batting average, .656 OPS, in just under 700 big league at-bats.