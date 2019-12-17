Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Blake Swihart signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blake_Swihart_returns_to_New_Mexico__ref_0_20181116055822

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former Cleveland Storm standout Blake Swihart signed a deal with the Texas Rangers on Monday. Swihart has signed a minor league deal with the club that also includes an invite to spring training.

Swihart has had a rough road in the MLB, as the former first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2011 has battled injury, was traded by Boston last season, and only played in 31 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

In his MLB career, Swihart holds a .243 batting average, .656 OPS, in just under 700 big league at-bats.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today