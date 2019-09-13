Blake Cannon wins 2019 NM Open Golf Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tight finish at Paradise Hills Golf Course on Thursday afternoon. Round 2 leader Edward Olson struggled in his final round, hitting a triple bogey on 16. That would tie him with Blake Cannon heading to the final hole.

Cannon put the pressure on Olson with a spectacular approach shot, that stuck just two inches from the pin. Olson would bogey on 18, and Cannon would sink in an easy birdie putt to win the 2019 New Mexico Open.

“It feels great because I did not hit it very well all day, and to be able to make some really good swings down the stretch when I was struggling felt unbelievable,” said Cannon. “It had just been a tough day and I was grinding, but to be able to hit those swings down the stretch felt really good.”

Cannon won by two strokes after finishing with an overall score of 13 under par. An Arizona native, Cannon graduated from Colorado State and won a tournament at UNM his senior year. The win at Paradise Hills marks his first big win as a professional, as he takes home $14,000.

The closest local players in the standings included last year’s champion, Sam Saunders. The former UNM Lobo and La Cueva High star finished tied for six at 9 under par overall along with Rio Rancho native and former NMSU Aggie Tim Madigan.

To see a full look at the final standings, click here.